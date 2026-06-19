SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a suspicious death investigation after a teen was found dead outside a home in Salem, New Hampshire, early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a 911 call directing them to a home on Orchard Terrace found a teen male dead just outside the home, according to police. The teen is from out of state, and his name has not been released.

There is no known threat to the public, and all known parties have been identified, police said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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