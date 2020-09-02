Swimmers ordered out of water after great white shark pings near Cape Cod beach

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Swimmers were ordered out of the water on Wednesday morning after a great white shark pinged near a popular Cape Cod beach.

Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet will be closed to swimming for at least one hour after following a pink from a receiver at 10:21 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

LeCount Hollow Beach and Maguire Landing Beach were also closed to swimming following a ping earlier in the morning.

There have been dozens upon dozens of shark sightings off the Cape this summer.

Researchers recently captured an image of a massive great white shark in the water off Chatham.

Some people who took a fishing expedition out of Harwich Port captured shocking video of the moment they came face-to-face with a enormous whale shark.

