Swimmers urged to use caution after 2 sharks spotted off Cape Cod beach

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Swimmers are being urged to use extreme caution after a pair of sharks were spotted in the water off Marconi Beach in Wellfleet on Tuesday morning.

The sharks were said to be about one mile from the shore, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Officials are asking swimmers not to venture beyond waist-deep water until further notice.

RELATED: ‘A visit from Jaws’: Great white shark swims under family’s boat on Cape Cod

Several shark sightings on Monday shut down Marconi Beach, Head of the Meadow in Truro, and Nauset Light Beach in Eastham.

In Duxbury, a shark warning flag was raised after an unconfirmed sighting.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)