WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager was hit by a pickup truck in Worcester Thursday afternoon, according to Worcester police.

The Worcester Police Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the area of Vernon Street and Kelley Square at approximately 2:30 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a teenaged pedestrian and a pickup truck. Police have not released teenager’s condition.

Investigators said the teenager was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash, and the driver of the truck remained on scene.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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