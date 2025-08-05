DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a rare Michael Proctor sighting Tuesday at the Dedham Courthouse, where he testified against Karen Read in her first murder trial last year.

Proctor is a private citizen, no longer a state police homicide detective after he was fired for misconduct. But, he’s still tied to several criminal cases he probed.

On Tuesday, he was ordered to appear in court.

“He’s not a defendant here, he’s just a witness in a homicide case, subpoenaed here by a defense attorney,” Daniel Moynihan said. “Focus on the homicide case. Focus on the victim’s family.”

Proctor investigated a 2021 Milton murder involving a rapper named Myles King. His lawyer hoped to question Proctor about his handling of the case and delays in turning over search warrants. She believes the District Attorney’s Office has failed to turn over evidence in a timely fashion.

“It’s frustrating,” Rosemary Scapicchio said, Defense Attorney. “We think we have the whole picture, and then once again we don’t have the whole picture.”

Proctor did not testify on Tuesday. The judge was frustrated by charts submitted by lawyers, which the judge hoped would clarify the status of the case.

“So you have two dueling charts? The commonwealth’s chart and your chart?” Judge Peter Krupp asked.

“Yes,” Scapicchio said.

“That’s exactly what I didn’t want to have happen,” Krupp said.

“I understand, judge,” Scapicchio said.

The court is considering a federal protective order, limiting access to Proctor’s cell phone data. Defense Attorney Rosemary Scapicchio wants to see that information, which she believes may help King’s case.

“That was the first order that the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office entered into with the federal government regarding Proctor’s emails and texts,” Scapicchio said. “We don’t have that. And what this judge has said is, he’s disinclined to make a ruling about that order without actually seeing the order.”

Scapicchio says federal officials plan to meet and discuss the issue. Meantime, Proctor left the courthouse without commenting.

