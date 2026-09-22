CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A third person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on the Fourth of July in Cambrdige.

Moises Pimentel, 23, of Boston, was charged with murder, tampering with evidence, conspiracy, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Investigators said the victim was confronted by several men wearing masks who shot and killed him.

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