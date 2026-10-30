SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crowds of people, many in costumes, flocked to Salem for the start of the city’s Halloween weekend festivies Friday.

The Witch City is celebrating its 400th anniversary this year and officials are asking everyone to plan ahead. It’s expected to be a busy weekend for the city’s haunted happenings, with thousands expected to visit the area for the holiday.

Some visitors said visiting the spooky city is an experience they’ve been looking forward to for years.

“It’s been our dream. One of our favorite movies is Hocus Pocus, so what better way to celebrate our favorite holiday and our 10 year anniversary than coming to the witchiest, scariest, spookiest, town?” one visitor said.

“I’m just excited to be in it, to dress up, and just be a part of everything,” one woman said.

Parking will be very limited, so city officials are urging people to take the Commuter Rail. The MBTA has additional service to Salem on the Newburyport-Rockport line to accomodate the increased ridership. The last trains will leave for Boston just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday night.

The MBTA parking garage in Salem will also be closed for several hours Saturday night, the big night of festivities.

There will be five different stages set up with performances running until 10 p.m. At 10:10 p.m., the night will wrap up with a drone show over Downtown Salem. Officials say you should plan to leave at 10:30 p.m.

The city asks that everyone be on their best behavior to have a fun and safe environment all weekend long. Violations for things like disorderly behavior or drinking in public could lead to fines that will be tripled this weekend.

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