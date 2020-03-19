TJX closing all stores, including Marshalls, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - TJX announced Thursday that it will be temporarily closing all of its stores due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Marshalls, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, and Sierra will be closed until further notice, according to Eric Herman, Chief Executive Officer & President of TJX.

“Our hearts are with people around the world who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak,” Herman said in a news release.”This pandemic has affected everyone’s lives, including those of our associates and customers.”

TJX is also closing its online businesses, including tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com, as well as distribution and fulfillment centers and office.

Herman said TJX will pay store, distribution, and office associates for two weeks during the closures.

