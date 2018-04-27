Tom Brady works out with UCLA football team

(WHDH) — Tom Brady’s most recent offseason preparations took him to Los Angeles, where he worked out with the UCLA Bruins football team.

The college tweeted photos Friday of Brady throwing passes and speaking with members of the team at the Wasserman football center.

In an effort to bolster their offensive line, New England drafted an offensive tackle in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday and traded for a second tackle on Friday.

Brady, a native of San Mateo, California, turns 41 in August.

