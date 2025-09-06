BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for east central Worcester County and central Middlesex County until 4:45 p.m. as a series of powerful storms move across the state.

At 4:04 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Holden, or near Worcester, moving east at 40 mph.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox