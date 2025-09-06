BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for east central Worcester County and central Middlesex County until 4:45 p.m. as a series of powerful storms move across the state.

At 4:04 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Holden, or near Worcester, moving east at 40 mph.

