(WHDH) — A winter storm moved into Massachusetts overnight, causing a messy morning commute on Presidents Day.

Flakes began falling late Sunday night, with the steadiest snowfall ending by midday.

Scattered snow showers will continue through the afternoon with a few flurries by the evening.

Here’s a look at how much snow has fallen so far:

Provincetown – 5.2 inches

Scituate – 5 inches

Weymouth – 4.5 inches

Foxborough – 4 inches

Mansfield – 4 inches

Pembroke – 4 inches

South Boston – 4 inches

Quincy – 3.5 inches

Springfield – 3.2 inches

Grafton – 3.1 inches

Amherst – 3 inches

Fitchburg – 3 inches

Framingham – 3 inches

Taunton – 3 inches

Lynn – 2.8 inches

Cambridge – 2.5 inches

West Yarmouth – 2.5 inches

Marblehead – 2.2 inches

Malden – 2 inches

Fall River – 1.7 inches

Haverhill – 0.4 inches

