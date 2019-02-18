(WHDH) — A winter storm moved into Massachusetts overnight, causing a messy morning commute on Presidents Day.
Flakes began falling late Sunday night, with the steadiest snowfall ending by midday.
Scattered snow showers will continue through the afternoon with a few flurries by the evening.
Here’s a look at how much snow has fallen so far:
Provincetown – 5.2 inches
Scituate – 5 inches
Weymouth – 4.5 inches
Foxborough – 4 inches
Mansfield – 4 inches
Pembroke – 4 inches
South Boston – 4 inches
Quincy – 3.5 inches
Springfield – 3.2 inches
Grafton – 3.1 inches
Amherst – 3 inches
Fitchburg – 3 inches
Framingham – 3 inches
Taunton – 3 inches
Lynn – 2.8 inches
Cambridge – 2.5 inches
West Yarmouth – 2.5 inches
Marblehead – 2.2 inches
Malden – 2 inches
Fall River – 1.7 inches
Haverhill – 0.4 inches
