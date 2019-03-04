Town-by-town snow totals: March 4

(WHDH) — A snowstorm that barreled into the Bay State overnight dropped more than a foot of heavy snow in some areas.

Here’s a look at how much snow has fallen so far:

Canton – 17 inches

Sharon – 16 inches

Weymouth – 16 inches

Mendon – 15 inches

Natick – 15 inches

Brockton – 14 inches

Hingham – 14 inches

Hopkinton – 14 inches

Waltham – 13 inches

Gloucester – 12 inches

Stoneham – 12 inches

Easton – 11 inches

North Attleborough – 11 inches

Norton – 11 inches

Westborough – 11 inches

Boston – 10 inches

Concord – 9 inches

Dracut – 8 inches

Taunton – 8 inches

Topsfield – 8 inches

Worcester – 8 inches

Fitchburg – 7 inches

Scituate – 7 inches

Middleborough – 6 inches

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)