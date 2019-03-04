Town-by-town snow totals: March 4

(WHDH) — A snowstorm that barreled into the Bay State overnight dropped more than a foot of heavy snow in some areas.
Here’s a look at how much snow has fallen so far:
Canton – 17 inches
Sharon – 16 inches
Weymouth – 16 inches
Mendon – 15 inches
Natick – 15 inches
Brockton – 14 inches
Hingham – 14 inches
Hopkinton – 14 inches
Waltham – 13 inches
Gloucester – 12 inches
Stoneham – 12 inches
Easton – 11 inches
North Attleborough – 11 inches
Norton – 11 inches
Westborough – 11 inches
Boston – 10 inches
Concord – 9 inches
Dracut – 8 inches
Taunton – 8 inches
Topsfield – 8 inches
Worcester – 8 inches
Fitchburg – 7 inches
Scituate – 7 inches
Middleborough – 6 inches
