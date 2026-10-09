BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer crashed into a commercial building in Braintree Friday, putting part of the building on the brink of collapse, officials said.

The truck rolled into the side of the building on Wood Road at approximately 3:30 p.m., creating a large hole in hockey supply store Pure Hockey, which is connected to Widowmaker Brewing. Surveillance video from the brewey captured the truck crossing the road, then crashing into the building.

“This truck you see behind me rolled into the building, it was not driven into the building. However, there are no injuries, which is a good thing, but the building is not secure. It is very unsafe from a structural standpoint,” said Braintree Fire Chief Freddie Viola. “We are extremely lucky because the truck came across the road…and went into a place that typically people are working. And they weren’t, they were on the front side, the retail side, down in the warehouse, so that is the good news.”

People who work in the building said they were stunned to see this happen.

“I’d never seen that before. Like I’ve seen that on the news, but I’ve never seen that in person. It was pretty crazy, don’t have much of a reaction other than something I wouldn’t say on TV,” said Keith Piesco, the General Manager of Widowmaker Brewing.

The businesses in the building will be closed for the remainder of the day. A portion of Wood Road will also be closed as crews work to get the truck out. First responders said they are focused on getting the truck out without causing the roof to collapse.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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