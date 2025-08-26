LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is injured after a tree fell on a car on Bedford Road in Lincoln.

Officials say the person injured suffered minor injures and the incident took place around 4:30 p.m.

Bedford Road will be closed until further notice as crews work to clear it.

