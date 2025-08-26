LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is injured after a tree fell on a car on Bedford Road in Lincoln.

Officials say the person injured suffered minor injures and the incident took place around 4:30 p.m.

Bedford Road will be closed until further notice as crews work to clear it.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox