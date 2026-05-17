FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are searching for a wrong-way driver who nearly caused a head-on crash on Route 24 in Assonet early Saturday morning.

Troopers responding to calls reporting a vehicle driving southbound on the northbound side of the highway around 12:40 a.m. searched the surrounding area without finding the driver, according to state police.

There were no crashes reported in the area.

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