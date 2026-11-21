BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A box truck carrying large drums of chemical sprays caught fire in a Billerica neighborhood Friday, prompting the evacuation of dozens of homes in the area, according to the Billerica Fire Department.

First responders were called to the area of Nolte Road at Kern Drive Friday afternoon for reports of a box truck on fire. When crews arrived, they found a box truck owned by a residential foam insulation company engulfed in flames. Employees said they found the truck was on fire while they were completing renovations to a home on Nolte Road.

When the employees realized the truck was on fire, they backed it out into the street to get it away from the building, Billerica Fire said.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters said they noticed unlabeled drums in the truck that were beginning to expand.

Crews from the Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division (HAZMAT), and a Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad also responded to the scene, according to the Department of Fire Services.

More than 30 homes were evacuated in the neighborhood out of precaution, according to Billerica Fire.

“You could have an explosion hazard, if those ruptured and caught fire, now you have chemical in the air,” said Matthew Battcock, Billerica Fire Deputy Chief of Operations. “You have to take these steps to protect everybody.”

Firefighters sprayed water on the truck for hours, putting out the flames and trying to cool down the containers filled with chemicals. Crews also used drones to ensure the temperature inside the containers was stabilized.

Billerica Fire said the contents of the drums was eventually identified as foam insulation in its liquid form, which became unstable during the fire.

The residents who have been evacuated are told to call dispatch and follow the Billerica Police Department’s X account for updates on when they can safely return to their homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Billerica Fire, Billerica Police, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Hazardous Materials District Six Team, and the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

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