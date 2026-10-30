WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has rescheduled campaign rallies in a pair of critical Midwestern states that he had previously canceled, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The person said Friday the Republican president will now visit Iowa and Kansas for back-to-back campaign rallies on Sunday. The person insisted on anonymity to discuss Trump’s schedule.

The Republican National Committee initially said in canceling the rallies that Trump would do telerallies instead to reach more voters. But the person familiar with the latest plans said the Iowa and Kansas rallies have been rearranged to accommodate the new telerallies added to Trump’s schedule.

Trump’s initial plans had him in Salina, Kansas, on Saturday and in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday. Then the plans shifted so he would instead do a “72-hour sprint” of phone rallies, meant so the president could reach more voters nationwide, according to the RNC.

Now, Trump will be holding both the Iowa and Kansas rallies on Sunday. Both are home to battleground Senate races that will help determine whether Republicans hold onto their majority in the chamber in the midterm elections.

Trump has already traveled to both states this month to boost GOP Sen. Roger Marshall in Kansas and Republican Iowa Senate candidate Ashley Hinson, who currently serves in the House. Those stops were among the 25 rallies that the president has headlined so far in October.

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