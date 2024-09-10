HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested after Hingham police found an AR-style rifle and ammunition in the woods Friday, officials said.

At around 4 p.m., Hingham police officers were asked by authorities in Bridgewater to conduct a welfare check on Scott M. McCabe, 32, who was believed to be armed with a rifle near the Quarry Restaurant and Linden Ponds Senior Living Community, according to the Hingham Police Department.

Both facilities were told to shelter in place by Hingham police while the area was searched.

McCabe was found nearby and taken to South Shore Hospital, according to police.

A second man, Mark A. Cerundolo, 32, of West Harwich, was found in the Quarry Restaurant’s parking lot near a truck containing a rifle ammunition container, Hingham police said.

Police dogs searched the woods near the parking lot, where they discovered a 5.56-caliber AR-style rifle, two more ammunition containers, two 30-round magazines, and a 10-round magazine, officials said.

The rifle had no serial numbers and is considered a “ghost gun” — an untraceable firearm typically assembled by the user.

Cerundolo was arrested in the parking lot and McCabe was arrested at the hospital, police said.

McCabe was charged with possession of a large capacity firearm, three counts of possession of a large capacity firearm, defacing/no serial number on a firearm, two counts of possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card, and trespassing.

He was held on $15,000 cash bail at the Hingham Police Station, officials said.

Cerundolo was charged with witness intimidation/misleading police, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card, and trespassing.

However, he was released after posting $5,000 cash bail, officials said.

Both men were arraigned Monday at Hingham District Court and ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Thursday.

McCabe also faces charges in connection with an investigation in Bridgewater, and will be arraigned in Brockton District Court at a later date, police said.

