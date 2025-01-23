BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were hit by a car in West Roxbury Thursday morning, according to the Boston Police Department.

SKY7-HD spotted the car in the front yard of a home, surrounded by first responders.

Police said the two people hit were conscious and one of them was taken to a hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

