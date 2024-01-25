NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people suffered serious injuries after being rescued from burning home in Newton

Firefighters were called to the Lincoln Road home around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where they found two victims were trapped inside among the fire.

Both individuals were pulled out of the structure by firefighters, a task made more difficult, Newton Fire Chief Greg Gentile said, by the heavy smoke in the house.

“Pretty tough conditions, zero visibility, with a lot of heat, but they were able to make a pretty aggressive and quick rescue,” said Newton Fire Chief Greg Gentile.

The two victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Authorities said it appears the fire started in the basement and that the investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)