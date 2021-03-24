Use of anti-Semitic language by Duxbury HS football players prompts cancellation of games against Hingham

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Duxbury High School football team will not be hitting the field to play against Hingham High School later this week after an investigation reportedly revealed that varsity players for Duxbury used anti-Semitic language during a game earlier this month.

“In collaboration with the Hingham administration, a mutual decision has been made to cancel the varsity football game scheduled for Friday night, as well as the JV and Freshman games scheduled for Saturday and Monday,” Duxbury Public Schools wrote in a statement on Twitter. “We believe this is a necessary step in the light of the recent incident involving the use of anti-Semitic language by Duxbury football players. A decision about future games will be made at a later date.”

Duxbury Superintendent John Antonucci explained in a recent letter to the community that players used “anti-Semitic and potentially other inappropriate and derogatory language” while calling audibles during the game against Plymouth North High School on March 12.

Antonucci said the play-call system was immediately halted and he’s instituting mandatory training for the team.

“We have been in touch with many members of the community, parents, and the Anti-Defamation League regarding the seriousness of the allegations,” Antonucci added. “We are continuing our investigation and will have further comment at a later time.”

Head football coach Dave Maimaron has also apologized.

