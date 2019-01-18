Warnings, watches issued in Massachusetts ahead of major snowstorm

BOSTON (WHDH) - Winter storm warnings and watches have been posted across Massachusetts ahead of a massive snowstorm that could dump up to two feet of snow in some areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Central Middlesex, Eastern Essex, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Southeast Middlesex, Western Essex, Western Franklin, and Western Hampshire counties.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Eastern Hampden, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Southern Worcester, Suffolk, Western Hampden, Western Norfolk, and Western Plymouth counties.

The heaviest of the snow will fall across the region between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m., meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said. Flakes could start flying as early as 7 p.m.

Light snow starts around 7 PM on Saturday, and then heavy snow falls between midnight and 7 AM. After that, some areas will see a change over to sleet/freezing rain Sunday morning. Tune in at 4 PM for the latest on the storm. @7News pic.twitter.com/V1cwElEWk1 — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) January 18, 2019

Snowfall forecast for the storm late Saturday Night-Sunday. Heaviest snow between 12am-9am Sunday. Around 6" in the city, depending on exactly when snow changes over to sleet. #7news pic.twitter.com/i6MVKQdYkm — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) January 17, 2019

Depending on where the snow-rain line sets up, the Greater Boston area could see about six inches of snow.

Parts of the Merrimack Valley, cities and towns in Worcester County, and points along the North Shore will likely be hit by up to a foot of snow.

Up to 18 inches of snow is possible west of Worcester and out to the New York-Massachusetts line. Fitchburg up through southern New Hampshire could be buried by up to two feet of snow.

The South Shore will see no more than four inches of snow, while the Cape and Islands could get about two inches at most.

Snow totals will ultimately depend on the track of the storm. A slight shift to the south will lock in colder air, resulting in more significant snowfall.

If the system shifts north, warmer air from the south will get pulled in and any precipitation that starts as snow will turn to rain and sleet.

The storm will also bring strong winds and a chance for coastal flooding. The main threat will be around the morning high tide. Wind gusts could hit 45 mph.

* Winter Storm Warning issued for northern MA.

* Coastal Flood Warning issued for eastern MA for Sun AM high tide, where pockets of moderate flooding expected.

* Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cape Cod/Islands & South Coast for Sun AM high tide, for minor flooding. pic.twitter.com/ECJTTLt3Zy — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 18, 2019

A coastal flood warning has been issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, and Suffolk counties.

A coastal flood advisory has been issued for Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Barnstable, Nantucket, and Dukes counties.

Travel conditions are expected to be treacherous throughout the day. Motorists are being urged to stay off the roads, especially during the height of the storm.

Travel conditions going downhill tomorrow evening. Poor travel through Sunday. Snow/ice/rain & flash freeze all in the mix. pic.twitter.com/TFqD9xiU5u — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 18, 2019

A flash freeze is possible Sunday afternoon with temperatures expected to plummet as Arctic air pours into the region. Several inches of ice could accumulate by Sunday evening.

Temperatures on Monday are not expected to climb out of the low teens.

