AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A deer jumped through a window of a health and wellness store in Amesbury on Thursday, took a look around, and then crashed through a glass door on its way out.

Video shared by Hempire showed the animal bolt across traffic, leap into the air and smash through a storefront window, and then nonchalantly gallop off.

“So many people asked for CBD this year, Santa sent his reindeer to Hempire!” the store said in an Instagram post. “We are happy to say our store, staff and our unexpected guest are all safe.”

The store added that the deer has since made its way back to the wooded part of town.

