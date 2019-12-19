FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Franklin Police Department caught their adorable therapy dog stealing toys ready to be shipped off to the Santa Foundation.

A Golden Retriever named Ben Franklin, who joined the police department in February, snatched a baby doll in a small carrier from a classroom where the toys were being kept.

The dog trotted away from an officer, while looking back at him to make sure he wouldn’t take back the doll.

Ben Franklin eventually went under a desk, where he also had a stuffed animal stashed away.

“You are priceless,” one person said. “He’s gonna stockpile them toys over there. He keeps bringing them in here.”

The police department posted on Facebook that they learned two “extremely valuable” lessons: close the door to the classroom and keep the toys elevated.

