ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - New surveillance video shows the moment a freight train slammed into a car in Andover Thursday, crushing that car and trapping the 84-year-old driver inside.

Video captured the woman drive her Lexus sedan onto the train tracks. As the train approaches, the driver tries to back up, but it was too late. The freight train dragged the car, completely crushing it.

Despite all of the damage, fire officials said the woman survived.

