BOSTON (WHDH) - Shocking surveillance video shows a brazen burglar smashing their way into a brewery in Brighton early Sunday morning.

The video shows someone wearing a hoodie and mask throwing rocks and shattering the front door of the Widowmaker before trying to shake money out of the empty cas registers.

Bar Manager Jack Foley said of the attempted burglary, “Pretty bummed, mostly because I woke up to people texting me, sending me the video of it, so I had to run over here and start with the clean up and everything … I was pretty relieved that nothing got stolen.”

The clean-up, he said, included repairing the front door of the North Beacon Street business.

It’s been a tough month for the business — this is the second smash the brewery chain has seen in recent weeks.

In October, a tractor-trailer with no driver rolled out of control and slammed into the store next door to their second location in Braintree.

While police try to track down the person responsible, Foley says since nothing was stolen, he’s focused on getting back to business.

Boston police say two other businesses on North Beacon Street were also vandalized early Sunday.

Anyone with information or who may recognize the person in the video is urged to contact Boston police.

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