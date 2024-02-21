BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify two men caught on camera robbing a market in Hyde Park on Monday afternoon.

The clerk at Hyde Park Market, who didn’t want to show his face or share his name, said two men came in and out of the store multiple times before the brazen crime. At one point, he says one even bought a piece of candy.

The clerk said after a while, he started feeling “suspicious.”

And he was right — shocking surveillance video shows one of the men walking behind the counter and attacking the clerk while the other yanks on the cash register.

About an hour later, police say the same two suspects continued their crime spree – robbing the CVS on Hyde Park Avenue.

Anyone with information about either crime is asked to call Boston police.

