LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of a Corpus Christi Parish Center in Lawrence returned for mass on Friday for the first time since a fire destroyed part of the building earlier this year, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a fire at the church on Essex Street around 7 p.m. on February 22, 2021, found large flames shooting out of the roof of the three-story rectory and a plume of smoke pouring into the air.

“When the dust settled a little bit, we all just kind of sat back and said wow, what a miracle that our pastor wasn’t hurt and the church didn’t burn thanks to our firefighters,” said parishioner Connie Pickles.

Crews were seen using ladders to knock down the fire that raged on fire hours, according to fire officials.

Multiple agencies responded to help contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to the church that has stood for over a centur

Father Francis Mawn was in the rectory at the time of the fire, but made it out of the building safely.

After the fire ad been knocked down, repairing the church became a community effort.

“I can’t even tell you how many volunteers crawled out of the woodwork to help with everything without even being asked,” Pickles said. “And here we are, and we are grateful.”

