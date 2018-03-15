Weather pattern suggests another ‘sizable’ storm next week

(WHDH) — A fourth major March storm could hit New England as early as next week, bringing rain, snow, wind and possible flooding.

“With lingering cold air across Southern Canada and Northern New England, this may be a another sizable event,” Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said.

The coastal storm could move into Massachusetts late Tuesday night into Wednesday and bring a significant impact.

“The pattern suggests another significant storm during that time period. While we’re too far out for rain/snow lines and snow amounts, it’s certainly something we’ll need to keep an eye on,” Meteorologist Chris Lambert wrote in his weather blog.

The tides won’t be as bad as the first nor’easter, but they could be higher than the two most recent storms, according to Lambert.

Reiner says a storm track could become clear as early as Saturday.

The stormy pattern will stick around for another “week or so,” according to Reiner.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)