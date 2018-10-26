Weekend storm could bring damaging winds, heavy rain

BOSTON (AP) — Forecasters expect a strong coastal storm to bring high winds and heavy rain to portions of southern New England this weekend.

In Massachusetts, a high wind warning has been posted for Saturday on Cape Cod and the Islands and in Essex County, including Gloucester. The National Weather Service warns damaging wind gusts could reach 60 mph, bringing down trees and power lines.

A gale warning has been posted for Boston Harbor.

10:15AM: HIGH WIND WATCH now includes all of the Massachusett's coastline, as well as RI. Make sure all of your outdoor decorations are secure or bring them inside tonight ahead of strong gusty winds associated with Saturday's storm. #7news pic.twitter.com/DCVCSzisSP — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) October 26, 2018

A coastal flood warning from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday for Long Island Sound includes portions of the Connecticut coast. Forecasters say tides could be 2 ½ to 3 ½ times above normal during that period.

Much of southern New England is expected to get 1 to 2 inches of rain, and some snow is possible in the Berkshires.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)