BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people are without a home after their West Roxbury house went up in flames late Sunday night.

Flames were seen shooting out of the top window of the home on Whittemore Street.

Crews said the fire sparked around 10:30 p.m. on the front patio of the home before spreading to all three floors.

Firefighters were able to knock down the heavy fire quickly.

Damage was estimated at about $750,000.

No injuries were reported.

