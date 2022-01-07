BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents are bracing for up to 8 inches of snow as a winter storm moves through the Bay State on Friday.

The majority of Central and Western Massachusetts, along with Martha’s Vineyard, are under a winter weather advisory until the afternoon, while the remainder of the state, excluding Nantucket, is under a winter storm warning.

Flakes began falling during the early morning hours with heavy bands of snow starting to fall around 4:30 a.m.

Poor travel conditions are expected during the morning commute as the heaviest snow is projected to fall until 11 a.m.

Gov. Charlie Baker directed non-emergency state workers to stay home from work and urged Mass. residents to stay off the roads.

Metro Boston and most of Norfolk, Bristol and Plymouth counties are slated to get 6 to 8 inches of snow.

Western Mass., outer Cape Cod, and Nantucket could see 1 to 3 inches of snow.

The remainder of the state can expect 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Minor tweaks to the snow map but largely been consistent since yesterday morning. Me and @jreineron7 have team coverage starting at 4:30-10am as snow is now falling across southern New England! pic.twitter.com/DmF5jllW8D — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) January 7, 2022

