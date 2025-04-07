FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman accused of kidnapping her five children faced charges in a Fitchburg courtroom Monday.

Prosecutors say Ruth Encarnacion and her boyfriend, Isael Rivera, fled the area with the children last month. The kids range in age from nine months to 10 years.

Officials say the children were found safe with the couple in Texas several days after they were reported missing.

Rivera, who is the father of some of her children, appeared in court last week. The judge entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf and he was ordered held without bail.

Encarnacion is charged with five counts of kidnapping of a minor by a relative. A not-guilty plea was entered on her behalf.

