Woman facing charges in Stoneham hit-and-run that left 4 children injured

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 30-year-old Burlington woman is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash the left four children injured in Stoneham earlier this month, authorities announced Monday.

Stephanie DeTomasi is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Woburn District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury, leaving the scene of property damage, destruction of evidence, negligent operation, and speeding, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

DeTomasi is accused of plowing into four children standing with their bikes in front of a home near the intersection of Elm Street and MacArthur Road on the evening of Oct. 13.

Video of the incident showed the children standing in front of a residence when the vehicle hit them, sending them flying into the shrubbery.

All four juveniles were treated at the scene. Two were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The car also hit a parked vehicle before driving away with a bicycle lodged underneath it.

An investigation is ongoing.

