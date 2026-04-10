HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly woman was flown to a hospital after being hit by a car in Haverhill Friday morning with critical injuries.

Haverhill police say the crash happened in the area of South Main Street and South Prospect Street.

Police say the other driver involved stayed on the scene and was cooperative.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)