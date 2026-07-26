FARMINGTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating after a woman was found dead following a house fire in Farmington, New Hampshire on Saturday night.

Crews responding to a reported house fire on Leary Lane around 11:30 p.m. found a home actively on fire and made efforts to locate anyone who may have been inside, according to a joint statement issued by New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Farmington Fire Chief Royal Edgerly III and Farmington Police Chief Scott Orlando.

State Fire Investigators arrived as suppression operations were concluding and worked alongside fire personnel during the scene examination. A short time later, a woman was found dead inside the home. Her name has not been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the victim’s cause and manner of death.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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