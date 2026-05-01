EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Working together to carry a woman to safety, three police officers captured on camera getting her out of harm’s way after she jumped to escape the flames.

“She jumped from the second-floor window, she missed the fence, but she hit pretty hard on the bottom and had to be taken to the hospital,” Bill Hurley said.

The fire broke out at a home on Franklin Street in Everett around 10:30 Friday morning. The neighbor across the street says he called 9-1-1, and firefighters got there fast.

“They were just getting the ladder up there, but she had to leave because she was being overwhelmed with smoke; it was billowing out all around her body,” Hurley said.

Witnesses say she hit her head and had to be taken to a hospital.

“It was a terrible thing to see, I never want to see that again, the way she landed,” Hurley said.

From there, firefighters got to work trying to get the flames out, but they say they were already moving up through the house when they arrived.

“When we got here, there was fire in the rear hallway on going to the second and third floor,” Everett Fire Deputy Mike Imbornone said.

He says they had to call in extra help to get all the hot spots out. Now, as crews work to assess the damage, neighbors are thankful this fire didn’t end in tragedy.

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