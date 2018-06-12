Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a woman has been seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle in Worcester Tuesday night.

According to officials, the victim is a 20-year-old woman. She was struck by a vehicle on Grafton Street just after 9 p.m. and suffered injuries that police called “very serious.”

The vehicle involved in the collision remained on the scene, and a crash reconstruction unit is investigating now.

The woman was transported to a local hospital. There is no immediate word on her condition.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)