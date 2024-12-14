BOSTON (WHDH) - The worries surrounding recent drone sightings have moved to Massachusetts after video of a mysterious drone was captured on Cape Cod.

The local sighting comes on the heels of many sightings in New Jersey that prompted the FBI to announce it was investigating the drones and where they’re coming from. The flying lights have also been spotted over New York and Pennsylvania.

State leaders are now reacting to the sightings though federal officials are saying the drones don’t appear to pose a threat to civilians or military installations.

In a statement, Gov. Maura Healey wrote, “I’m aware of a growing number of drone sightings across Massachusetts and we’re monitoring the situation closely. @MassStatePolice is working together with local and federal partners, and they’re prepared to support federal authorities with jurisdiction over airspace. Drone operators should adhere to all applicable laws, regulations, and appropriate operating procedures, ensuring the safe and responsible use of drones.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also addressed the sightings, saying, “I’ve been in touch with Boston police. We have not had any reports so far but encourage everyone to reach out with any concerns they have, as always.”

The surge in sightings started in New Jersey. Officials say some cases are people confusing small planes for drones, others are people confusing stars for drones.

Local law enforcement officials say they’re passing on all the information they gather about these reported drone sightings to the FBI in Boston.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

