BOSTON (WHDH) - A new Yard House restaurant is slated to open in Massachusetts later this month.

The restaurant chain’s fifth Bay State location will open its doors at the Boston Marriott Copley Place on Huntington Avenue on Monday, Sept. 27.

The new eatery will feature a selection of taps for local and regional beers including Mighty Squirrel’s Cloud Candy Hazy IPA, Wachusett’s Blueberry Fruit Beer, and Lord Hobo’s Boom Sauce Imperial IPA, among an array of others.

The menu will feature favorites such as its signature poke nachos, street tacos, USDA prime burgers, seafood and steaks.

The restaurant’s opening is expected to bring more than 170 jobs to the area.

Passionate beer and hospitality lovers are encouraged to apply online at yardhouse.com/careers.

