YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The man who was pulled from a Yarmouth pond Saturday evening has died, according to a statement from the Yarmouth Police Department.

Officials responded to the call of a missing swimmer in the area at South Yarmouth at approximately 6:20 p.m. The swimmer, a 29-year-old, Yarmouth man was located 100 yards from shore after an initial investigation of the perimeter of the pond proved negative.

The man was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

The incident is being investigated by both the Yarmouth Police and Fire Departments.

