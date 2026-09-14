A convicted child rapist and former priest died in prison.

Ronald Paquin, 83, was serving a 16-year sentence in Maine for sexually abusing an altar boy there in the 1980s.

He had already served more than 10 years in prison in Massachusetts for a similar crime.

Paquin worked in parishes in Methuen and Haverhill.

He was one of the first priests convicted in the church sex abuse scandal.

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