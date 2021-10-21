PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - The Sanderson sisters have made their way to Providence, Rhode Island.

Crews could be seen filming “Hocus Pocus 2” at La Salle Academy earlier this week.

A sign posted outside the Catholic college preparatory school read that anyone who entered may end up being part of the movie.

“By entering you hereby irrevocably consent to and authorize Fairy Dust Productions, Inc., its successors and assigns, to photograph you and/or make sound recordings of you and to use same worldwide, for any purpose whatsoever in perpetuity,” the sign read.

Last month, crews transformed Chase Farm Park in Lincoln, R.I. into a set for the movie.

The spooky sequel is expected to premiere in the fall of 2022.

