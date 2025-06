PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Officials in Rhode Island say the Washington Bridge will not fully reopen until November 2028.

They add it will cost $427 million to complete — far more than originally anticipated.

The bridge has been closed since December 2023, when the bridge had a complete structural failure.

