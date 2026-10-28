BOSTON (WHDH) - Brockton native AJ Dybantsa will make his NBA debut Wednesday night.

Dybantsa, 19, was drafted by the Washington Wizards first overall in the NBA draft back in June.

The 6′ 9″ forward played at Brigham Young University, where he averaged 25.5 points with 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Dybantsa posted on “X,” saying “It’s Time” ahead of Wednesday night’s game.

The Wizards will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)