BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics know it’s not easy to close out a series on the road, but the team said they have put in the work and are ready to rebound following a loss in game five at TD Garden.

The Celtics returned to Philadelphia Thursday with a second chance to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs. They lead the series 3-2 ahead of game six on Thursday night.

“Got an opportunity here tonight to end the series, and so we know it’s going to be fun atmosphere and it’s going to be challenging, but we got a lot of guys that are looking forward to that,” said Celtics Guard Derrick White.

“It was a similar situation after game two when we lost, we had to come here and respond,” said Celtics Center Nikola Vucevic. “Obviously now it’s a little different because it’s a close-out game for us, but I expect this group to respond because they’ve been there before.”

Vucevic emphasized the need to match the 76ers physicality, and slow down star Center Joel Embiid, who scored 33 points in Boston on Tuesday.

“Making it a little tougher for him, making him throw the balls a little bit further away from the basket, and put up a little more resistance on that first, second dribble when he’s getting to the paint. It’s hard if that first, second dribble he gets into the paint, there’s not a lot of help that can come, it happens so quick. So that’s something that we have to do better,” Vucevic said.

White said he is also looking to increase his offensive production, as he is shooting below 30 percent from the floor this series. He’s had the worst shooting year of his nine-year career in the NBA.

“Just stay confident, be aggressive when I can, just do things that I’ve done all year to help us win games,” White said. “Not trying to focus too much on one aspect…I’m thankful for the teammates that I have that kind of keep me going and have my back. It’s up to me to just go out there and just play the ball I know I can play.”

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