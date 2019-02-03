Date, time set for Patriots’ Super Bowl championship parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh has announced that the New England Patriots Super Bowl championship parade in Boston will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

In a post on Twitter, Walsh wrote “Congratulations on another Super Bowl championship @Patriots!! Fire up the duck boats @CityOfBoston! We will see you at the #SBLIII parade Tuesday at 11 a.m.!”

The Patriots defeated the L.A. Rams 13-3 to claim the team’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

LET’S GO!!!! Congratulations on another Super Bowl championship @Patriots!! Fire up the duck boats @CityOfBoston! We will see you at the #SBLIII parade Tuesday at 11:00am! Check here for updates: https://t.co/CFTRtQrh4l — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 4, 2019

