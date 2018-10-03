Edelman preparing for season debut as Gronkowski recovers from ankle injury

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots are gearing up for a primetime clash with the Indianapolis Colts Thursday.

The Patriots are welcoming back wide receiver Julien Edelman following his four-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs while concerns over tight end Rob Gronkowski’s presence on the field looms.

Gronkowski left Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins during the second half due to an ankle injury, landing him on the injury report.

RELATED: Gronkowski among several Patriots on injury report ahead of Thursday’s game against Colts

ESPN reported Monday that the star tight end’s injury is not considered serious and he’ll likely be listed as questionable Thursday night.

While Gronkowski did not practice Tuesday, Edelman could be seen preparing for his first game of the 2018-19 season.

“Julien’s a heck of a player,” tight end Dwayne Allen said. “One of the things that you guys don’t get to experience as much is the comic relief because things do get tense in this building that you guys aren’t aware and Julien’s there to ease the tension but also make plays on the playing field.”

Edelman and Gronkowski are second and third respectively all-time in catching passes from quarterback Tom Brady behind former wide receiver Wes Welker

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)