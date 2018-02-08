MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Gisele Bündchen is setting the record straight on a comment she made to her kids after the Patriots lost the Super Bowl.

She was reportedly comforting her kids after the game when she said, “Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes.”

In a tweet, Bündchen clarified these comments: “Just to be clear. No one “let” anyone win. People win because of their own merit. Tired of people twisting my words to create drama that doesn’t exist!”

After the Super Bowl, Bündchen shared a photo on Instagram of her, Tom Brady and their kids hugging. She congratulated the Eagles on the win and the Patriots for their hard work.

