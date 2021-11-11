BOSTON (WHDH) - Jayson Tatum may have scored 22 points during the Boston Celtics win against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, but it was his son’s pregame dribbling skills that stole the show.

Three-year-old Deuce Tatum was caught on camera dribbling a basketball while the Celtics warmed up for their game.

He then passed the ball back to his dad, who took a shot at the net.

The Celtics went on to beat the Raptors 104-88.

